Part number: 2.645-044.0This heavy-duty hose hanger is great for storing garden hoses safely, helping to maintain and preserve the quality of your hoses and reducing clutter when mounted securely to a garage wall.
(m)
max. 35 max. 25 max. 20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
160 x 250 x 180
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Hose hanger