Hose hanger Plus

Simple and compact to use and an unobtrusive design: with the wall-mounted hose hanger, your garden hose can now be stored on the wall to save space. The holder has slots for nozzles and spray lances. Moreover, additional watering accessories or gardening gloves can be conveniently stored in the storage compartment, always ready to hand. After use, you can easily place the garden hose on the hose hanger. Thanks to the high-quality materials, the wall-mounted hose hanger is particularly hard-wearing and long-lasting, as well as UV and frost-resistant. Kärcher also provides a 5-year warranty on the product.

Practical and space-saving hose storage Everything is orderly stored in one place.