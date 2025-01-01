Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden hose with black and yellow stripes, coiled on a white background.

    Hose Performance Plus 3/4" - 50m

    Part number: 2.645-323.0

    Robust and extremely resistant to kinks, the Performance Plus garden hose is made from high-quality multi-layered woven material – for proven quality and performance.

