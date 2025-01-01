Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher hose reel with a sturdy metal frame, black and yellow design, and ergonomic handle for winding.

    Hose reel HR 3

    Part number: 2.645-371.0

    One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3 is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. This is what flexible watering looks like.