Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden hose set with spray gun, connectors, and yellow coiled hose, displayed on a white background.

    Hose set, 20 m

    Part number: 2.645-115.0

    Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.

    Hose set, 20 m