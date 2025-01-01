Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-115.0Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, 3/4" thread tap connector with 1/2" thread reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
20
Thread size
G3/4
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
360 x 360 x 100
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Hose set, 20 m