    Yellow Kärcher garden hose with connectors and spray nozzle, displayed on a white background.

    Hose Set 30 m

    Part number: 2.645-282.0

    Hose set with 30 m standard hose (1/2"), nozzle, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.