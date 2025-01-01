Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-233.0This hose stop is an integral part of the Kärcher Rain System. This hose stop seals hoses securely when mounted at the end, allowing you to tailor the Kärcher Rain System to meet your needs.
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
64 x 26 x 26
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
