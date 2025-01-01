Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher hose reel cart with yellow hose, black wheels, and silver handle, isolated on a white background.

    Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 1/2"

    Part number: 2.645-166.0

    Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.

    Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 1/2"