    Kärcher hose reel cart with metal frame, black and yellow accents, and a crank handle, set against a white background.

    Hose trolley HT 6 M

    Part number: 2.645-369.0

    The mobile and stable hose trolley scores points with a robust metal hose reel and an extra-wide base, as well as precise hose guides and a height-adjustable handle.