Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.645-168.0The Kärcher Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520 is a mobile storage system to keep your garden hoses neat and accessories all in one place. Its innovative design is both durable and practical to store.
Hose length (m)
20
(m)
max. 20
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
4.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
440 x 485 x 857
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Equipment
Product information
Application areas
Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520