    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, black and yellow wheels, and a handle for easy transport.

    Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520

    Part number: 2.645-168.0

    The Kärcher Hose Trolley Kit HT 4520 is a mobile storage system to keep your garden hoses neat and accessories all in one place. Its innovative design is both durable and practical to store.

