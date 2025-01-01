Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-170.0The Kärcher HT 4500 hose trolley simplifies garden watering with features like a height adjustable handle for easy transportation and angled hose connectors to prevent the hose from kinking.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
440 x 485 x 857
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
