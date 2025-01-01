This indoor hose connection set gives you the flexibility to connect your power washer to an indoor tap. The threadless tap connector gives you that flexibility to use your pressure washer from an indoor tap. Giving you greater flexibility to use your pressure washer from anywhere.

Ready-to-connect hose set Ideal for garden watering – and for supplying water during power washing cleaning. 10 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose Flexible and with pressure-resistant, woven reinforcement. Universal tap adaptor Convenient connection to threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm.