Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Battery lawn mower
Part number: 1.444-422.0Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, the LMO 18-36 cordless lawn mower is effortless to handle and gives excellent results. Includes battery & fast charger.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting width (cm)
36
Cutting height (mm)
30 - 70
Grass catcher container volume (l)
45
Rotational speed (rpm)
4000
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
5
(m²)
max. 350
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 24
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
94 143
Charging current (A)
2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
13.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1309 x 398 x 1042
* Cutting height: Level 4
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
LMO 18-36 Cordless Lawn Mower (Battery Set)