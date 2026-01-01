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Battery lawn mower
Part number: 1.445-400.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting width (cm)
32
Cutting height (mm)
25 - 60
Grass catcher container volume (l)
30
Drive
Brushless motor
Speed (rpm)
3500
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²)
max. 125 max. 250
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 14 max. 28
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
10.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1186 x 354 x 1026
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com