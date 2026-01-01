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Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery lawn mower
Part number: 1.445-412.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting width (cm)
34
Cutting height (mm)
25 - 65
Grass catcher container volume (l)
35
Drive
Brushless motor
Speed (rpm)
3500
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
5
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²)
max. 350
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 28
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
94 143
Charging current (A)
2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
12.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1186 x 355 x 1026
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual