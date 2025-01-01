Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery lawn trimmer
Part number: 1.444-300.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting diameter (cm)
25
Strimmer cutter
Line head
Thread extension
automatic
Line diameter (mm)
1.6
Speed regulation
no
Rotational speed (rpm)
9500
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
(m)
max. 300 max. 600
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 30 max. 60
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1184 x 296 x 386
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Machine Only)