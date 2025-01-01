Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Yellow Kärcher grass trimmer with a long handle and a black base, accompanied by a separate spool.

    Battery lawn trimmer

    LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Machine Only)

    Part number: 1.444-300.0

    • 18 V battery platform
    • Coil

    LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Machine Only)