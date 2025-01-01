Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Battery lawn trimmer
Part number: 1.444-312.0Lightweight and designed for comfort, the LTR 18-30 cordless grass trimmer easily reaches every corner and is ideal for trimming and edging any lawn. Includes battery & fast charger.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting diameter (cm)
30
Strimmer cutter
Line head
Thread extension
automatic
Line diameter (mm)
1.6
Speed regulation
no
Rotational speed (rpm)
7800
Battery type
Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
(m)
max. 350
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 30
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
44 83
Charging current (A)
2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour
yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1325 x 312 x 315
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
LTR 18-30 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)