    Kärcher hose reel cart with grey drum, yellow handle, and black wheels, featuring a yellow and black spray nozzle.

    Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit

    Part number: 2.645-043.0

    Hose trolley kit HT 80 M with hose trolley HT 80 M including. 20 m PrimoFlex® Plus hose (1/2"), spray gun Plus, four Plus universal hose connectors and 3/4" thread tap connector.