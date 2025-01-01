Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit

Ready to use hose trolley kit HT 80 M includes: metal trolley HT 80 M, 20 m PrimoFlex® Plus hose (1/2"), one spray gun Plus, four Plus universal hose connectors (three without, one with Aqua Stop) and one 3/4" thread tap connector. Hose trolley set ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Hose trolley HT 80 M with extremely robust, rust-resistant steel frame and drum. Height adjustable frame with ergonomic non-slip grip for ease of use. Further features: hose guide, smooth running crank handle and angled hose connector. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Kärcher innovative hose storage systems set new standards in function, design and quality. Modern, compact hose trolleys allow quick and easy hose winding without manual guide. Kärcher hose trolleys are compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Free-wheeling crank for ergonomic unwinding and rewinding Non-slip, ergonomic and height adjustable handle Guaranteed robustness and durability. Non-slip, and ergonomic handle Convenient handle for easy handling. Hose guide For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.