Metal hose trolley HT 80 M / Kit

Part number: 2.645-043.0Hose trolley kit HT 80 M with hose trolley HT 80 M including. 20 m PrimoFlex® Plus hose (1/2"), spray gun Plus, four Plus universal hose connectors and 3/4" thread tap connector.
Hose length (m)
20
(m)
max. 20
Bursting pressure (bar)
24
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
8.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
420 x 570 x 853
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
