    Kärcher hose reel cart with two large wheels, grey reel, and yellow handle on a metal frame.

    Metal hose trolley HT 80 M

    Part number: 2.645-042.0

    Robust hose trolley HT 80 m with adjustable steel frame and ergonomic grip. Robust, rust-resistant steel frame and drum. With hose guide and smooth running hand crank.