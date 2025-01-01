Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Part number: 2.645-026.0Multifunction dial sprinkler MS 100 for watering small areas and gardens, 6 spray patterns for versatile watering. Maximum coverage: 78 m2
Water flow rate
21 l/min
Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
≤ 8,4 m
Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
≤ 10 m
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
208 x 199 x 71
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100