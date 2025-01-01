Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100

Multifunction dial sprinkler MS 100 ideal for watering small areas and gardens, 6 spray patterns for versatile watering. Covers up to 78 m2. Available with spike or sled base. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

6 different nozzle shapes permit various irrigation types For watering as required Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle For simple storage/hanging.