The Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set is perfect for all watering around the garden. The set includes the New Multifunctional Spray Gun (2.645-269.0), a free-flow universal connector, an aqua-stop universal connector and tap adaptor with reducer. With 4 spray patterns, the multifunctional spray gun can be used for watering seedlings with the fine mist, borders with the wide spray and cleaning garden tools with the power jet. The spray gun also includes the innovative dual seal technology, which allows easy switching from one spray pattern to another whilst also being drip free, meaning no water is lost. The new range of Plus and Premium Spray Guns also include the innovative rotating trigger handle. The unique handle allows the user to tailor the watering gun to suit their needs, from either a push or pull operation, ideal for anyone with dexterity issues. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands."

Rotatable handle Soft plastic elements Aqua Stop For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing. Click system Fits all well-known brands.