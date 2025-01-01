Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with adjustable nozzle, two yellow connectors, and black adapter on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set

    Part number: 2.645-290.0

    Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set with 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.

    Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus Set