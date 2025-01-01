The Multifunctional Spray Gun Premium comes with the innovative rotating handle, dual seal drip free technology and soft grip components for easy and comfortable watering. With 4 different spray patterns, the multifunctional spray gun can be used for watering seedlings with the fine mist, borders with the wide spray and cleaning garden tools with the power jet. With spray patterns from fine mist to pencil jet, the spray gun premium can be used for all watering needs and also cleaning garden tools. The new rotating handle allows the user to change the trigger from either a push or pull system. The Premium range of spray guns come with metal components, making them extremely robust and long-lasting. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.

Rotatable handle Soft plastic elements