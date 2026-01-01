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    Kärcher handheld cleaner with a spray bottle and coiled hose attachment, set against a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2026

    Handheld Cleaner

    OC Handheld Compact Medium Pressure Washer

    Part number: 1.328-129.0

    The OC Handheld Compact medium pressure cleaner with lithium-ion battery, foldable handle and suction hose for versatile mobile cleaning, independent of power and water connection.