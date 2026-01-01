Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Handheld Cleaner
Part number: 1.328-129.0The OC Handheld Compact medium pressure cleaner with lithium-ion battery, foldable handle and suction hose for versatile mobile cleaning, independent of power and water connection.
Battery powered device
1
Pressure (bar)
max. 15
Pressure range
Medium pressure
Flow Rate (l/h)
150
Battery type
Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V)
7.2
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (min)
12 30
Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
3
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
254 x 71 x 186
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Manual
Manual
Application areas