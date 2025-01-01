Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-135.0Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV with width coverage control and splash guard for convenient alignment. For medium-sized/large areas up to 320 m2. Adjustable flow control (0-max.).
Sprinkling area 2 bar
20 - 190 m²
Sprinkling area 4 bar
30 - 320 m²
Width of spray 2 bar (m)
5 - 12
Width of spray 4 bar (m)
6 - 16
Area coverage 2 bar (m)
5 - 16
Area coverage 4 bar (m)
6 - 20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
546 x 160 x 88
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV