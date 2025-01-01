Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher oscillating sprinkler with black and yellow design, featuring adjustable nozzles and sturdy base.

    Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV

    Part number: 2.645-135.0

    Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV with width coverage control and splash guard for convenient alignment. For medium-sized/large areas up to 320 m2. Adjustable flow control (0-max.).

    Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV