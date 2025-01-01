Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 SV with width coverage control ideal for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. Maximum sprinkler coverage 320 m2. Innovative sprinkler with flow control from zero to maximum. The sprinkler is equipped with spikes which can be detached when needed. The new oscillating sprinklers from Kärcher are now even easier to use. They feature integrated SplashGuard protection for convenient positioning and alignment without getting wet. Kärcher sprinklers feature the tried and tested click system and are easy to connect to garden hoses. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Continuous reach adjustment Precise watering. Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle For simple storage/hanging. Adjustable width of spray Different spray angles for targeted watering. Splash guard Comfortable alignment