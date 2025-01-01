Free Shipping Over €50
Ireland
Part number: 2.644-492.0Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for removing blockages. With practical changing system and two nozzles included.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 250 x 80
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
