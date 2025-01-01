Performance Premium hose, 1/2" - 20 m

The Performance Premium 1/2" from Kärcher is no normal garden hose. Made from an innovative woven material with Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology, it offers maximum robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance. In addition, the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The Performance Premium hose, measuring 20 metres long is also free of phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. The bursting pressure is 40 bar whilst also being resistant to temperatures between -20 and +60 °C. Compatible with all standard watering systems. Comes with an 18-year guarantee.

