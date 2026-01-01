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Battery pole hedge trimmer
Part number: 1.445-620.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting length (cm)
45
Tooth spacing (mm)
18
Cutting head angle (°)
125
Cutting blade type
laser-cut, diamond-ground
Blade speed (cuts/min)
2300
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²)
max. 180 max. 360
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 35 max. 70
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2090 x 89 x 200
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily