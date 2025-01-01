Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Black Kärcher hose reel with handle, featuring a compact design and open storage compartment, against a white background.

    Premium Hose Pipe Hanger with Box

    Part number: 2.645-162.0

    The Premium Hose Pipe Hanger is an extremely robust and easy to mount storage solution to help you save space in your garage or shed, plus store additional equipment all in one place.

