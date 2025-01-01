Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, mounted on a black portable frame with handle and crank.

    Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2"

    Part number: 2.645-164.0

    Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box.

