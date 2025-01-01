Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-164.0Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
4.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 460 x 510
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2"