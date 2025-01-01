Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden spray lance with adjustable nozzle, black and yellow handle, and silver extension tube.

    Premium spray lance

    Part number: 2.645-137.0

    Robust, durable Premium metal spray lance with numerous features. For watering small/medium-sized areas. Suitable for numerous uses – also ideal for hanging baskets.

    Premium spray lance