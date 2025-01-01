PrimoFlex® Hose: 1/2" - 20m

This 20m PrimoFlex® hose is perfect for watering gardens of all sizes or maintaining your outdoor spaces with ease. Pressure resistant up to 24 bar, the PrimoFlex hose has a three-layer construction including braid reinforced tubing, which ensures durability no matter the weather or operating temperature from -20 to 65°C. Measuring 1/2" in diameter and 20m in length. It also has a UV-proof outer layer, which protects the external material, and an opaque interlayer that prevents internal algae formation. The Kärcher PrimoFlex hose is a great outdoor accessory to help keep your garden and outdoor spaces perfect.

12-year warranty Three-layer construction ensures durability Resistant to kinks. Burst pressure 24 bar Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resistant armouring Cadmium, barium and lead-free Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture. Intermediate layer which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose UV-proof outer layer prevents weather damage