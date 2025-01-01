Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-138.0This PrimoFlex® hose is durable, with a woven reinforced garden hose with pressure resistant features and operating temperature range from -20 to 65°C, making it ideal for gardening.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
20
Colour
yellow
Weight (kg)
2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
285 x 285 x 115
PrimoFlex® Hose: 1/2" - 20m