Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-276.0The Kärcher Rain System pot watering set is ideal for efficient watering of up to 15 plants. Pots and window boxes can be watered conveniently with the hose system and droppers.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
270 x 270 x 95
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas
Rain System Pot Watering Set