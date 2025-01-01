Replacement sensor pads

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-242.0Replacement sensor pads for the SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic and ST6 Duo ecologic to ensure they maintain optimum operation at all times. Sensor pads should be changed once a year.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
48 x 12 x 4
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
