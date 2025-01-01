Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Two rectangular white Kärcher window vac cleaning pads on a white background.

    Replacement sensor pads

    Part number: 2.645-242.0

    Replacement sensor pads for the SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic and ST6 Duo ecologic to ensure they maintain optimum operation at all times. Sensor pads should be changed once a year.