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    Kärcher steam cleaner with various attachments, including brushes, extension tubes, and cleaning pads, arranged on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2018

    Steam cleaner

    SC 2 Deluxe

    Part number: 1.513-411.0

    Experience premium deep cleaning with the SC 2 Deluxe. This chemical-free, LED-guided system kills 99.99% of bacteria. Compact, ergonomic, and engineered for high-performance hygiene.