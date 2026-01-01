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Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Steam cleaner
Part number: 1.513-411.0Experience premium deep cleaning with the SC 2 Deluxe. This chemical-free, LED-guided system kills 99.99% of bacteria. Compact, ergonomic, and engineered for high-performance hygiene.
Test certificate¹⁾
Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
75
Heating output (W)
1500
Max. steam pressure (bar)
3.2
Cable length (m)
4
Heating time (min)
6.5
Boiler capacity (l)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
white
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
304 x 231 x 287
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas