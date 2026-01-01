The Kärcher SC 2 Deluxe reimagines deep cleaning with a modern, compact design At only 2.6kg it is 20% lighter than standard models, making it effortless to maneuver and store in tight spaces. This chemical-free system uses pressurized tap water to eliminate 99.99% of common household bacteria and viruses across tiles, cooktops, and crevices, with a two-stage steam control to match the intensity to the surface. To streamline your workflow, an integrated LED light ring provides instant visual feedback—glowing red during heat-up and green when ready—while the EasyFix floor nozzle features a flexible joint and a foot lever for hands-free cloth removal. Every detail is engineered for convenience, from the tidy wrap-around cable management to the dedicated accessory bag that keeps your specialized nozzles organized and ready for the next task.

Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint. Child safety lock on the steam gun A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children. Multifunctional accessories Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt. Two-stage steam flow control The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.