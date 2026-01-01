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    Kärcher floor cleaner with handle, roller, filter, and accessory on a white background.

    Steam vacuum cleaners

    SCV 4 Steam Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.056-531.0

    Experience our newest SCV 4, a premium innovation that vacuums and steams in one pass. Save time across all floor types with chemical-free cleaning that kills 99.99% of germs.
    ¹⁾
    When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
    ²⁾
    When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).
    ³⁾
    The use of the descaling cartridge extends the lifetime of the device by ten times (based on operation without a cartridge, a water hardness of 20 °dH (degrees German hardness) and a carbonate hardness of 15 °dH (degrees German hardness), based on internal durability tests). Regular replacement of the descaling cartridge at the maintenance interval is essential.