The Kärcher SCV 4 Steam Vac is a premium 3-in-1 hybrid solution designed to revolutionize your home maintenance by vacuuming, steaming, and mopping in a single pass. This high-performance appliance eliminates the need for pre-vacuuming, tackling both coarse and fine dirt simultaneously to provide significant time savings. Engineered for superior hygiene, it uses high-temperature steam to kill up to 99.99% of common household bacteria and viruses without the use of harsh chemicals. This chemical-free approach makes it an ideal choice for families with children or pets, ensuring a safe and clinical level of cleanliness. Durability is at the core of its design; an integrated descaling cartridge prevents limescale buildup, extending the machine's service life by up to ten times compared to standard models. With four multifunctional modes, it expertly adapts to any surface, from delicate sealed wood and laminate to heavy-duty stone tiles and carpets. The user-friendly design features a lightweight hand feel, an intuitive digital display, and integrated worklights to ensure effortless maneuverability and perfect visibility in every corner.

Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. Short heat-up time With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.