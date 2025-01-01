Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Coiled black Kärcher soaker hose with a yellow interior, resting on a white surface.

    Soaker Hose: 25m

    Part number: 2.645-228.0

    This garden soaker hose is perfect for watering hedges and bushes, supplying water exactly where it is needed most. Maintain your garden with this essential Kärcher watering solution.

