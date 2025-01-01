Soaker Hose: 25m

This 25m soaker hose is a key component of the Kärcher Rain System. Water drips from the hose evenly over the entire length of the hose, and lands precisely where it’s needed, ensuring efficient watering of hedges and bushes. The Kärcher soaker hose can be shortened to suit requirements of your garden, and can be extended by using I-connectors, or branched with T-connectors up to 50m. Thanks to the laterally adjustable tee, the required water quantity for the soaker hose can be optimally adjusted. The two-ply hose is free of harmful chemicals including cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is ideal for use on all plants without posing a risk to health. The hose can be installed easily, and can be operated with up to 2 bar.

Can be extended up to 50m. Cadmium, barium and lead-free. Hose can remain outside in winter. The optimal pressure for the soaker hose is 2 bar. The soaker hose can be buried under a loose layer of soil up to 5 cm deep.