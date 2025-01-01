Soaker Hose Set

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.645-241.0The ready-for-connection drip hose kit (includes filter and end piece) is especially suitable for efficiently watering hedges and bushes, thanks to the even application.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
20
Connecting Thread
G3/4
Max. Pressure (bar)
4
Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
500
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
223 x 385 x 28
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
