Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with yellow connectors, spray gun, and black adapter on a white background.

    Spiral hose Starter-Set

    Part number: 2.645-179.0

    10 m Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, Tap adapter G3/4.