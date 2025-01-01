Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with yellow connectors and black adapters on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Spray Gun Set

    Part number: 2.645-289.0

    Spray Gun set. Includes spray nozzle, 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.

    Spray Gun Set