Spray nozzle featuring 4 spray patterns for watering small areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as convenient one-hand flow control. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

4 spray patterns Spray pattern adjustable from hard to soft For watering as required