Part number: 2.645-024.0Sprinkler CS 90 with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2
Water flow rate
24 l/min
Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
9 m
Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
9 m
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
58 x 105 x 243
Sprinkler CS 90 Spike