    Kärcher sprinkler base with yellow cap and black ground spike on white background.

    Sprinkler CS 90 Vario

    Part number: 2.645-025.0

    Sprinkler CS 90 Vario with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2

