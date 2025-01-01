Sprinkler CS 90 Vario with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2 Additional adapter for watering rectangular areas. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground Guaranteed stability and robustness Additional adaptor For watering rectangular areas (CS 90 Vario)