Spring Sale: Save €100 on the RCV3 Robot Vac! SHOP NOW ❯

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with black body and yellow lever on a white background.

    Vario joint

    Part number: 2.640-733.0

    Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.

    Vario joint