WV 5 Charging Station and Replaceable Battery | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.633-116.0The Kärcher WV 5 Charging Station and Replacement Battery provides convenient storage as well as allowing for even longer, streak-free cleaning for up to 70 minutes.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 132 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual