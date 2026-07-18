WV 5 Charging Station and Replaceable Battery | Kärcher

The Kärcher WV 5 Charging Station and Replacement Battery is the perfect addition for your Window Vac collection. The charging station provides the capability to conveniently store and charge both your WV 5 Window Vac and replacement battery simultaneously, allowing for a run time of up to 70 minutes of continuous cleaning. When your original battery is low, simply unclick the battery from your WV 5 and click the second battery back into place.

Uninterrupted Cleaning - Both batteries provide up to 70 minutes of continuous cleaning. Easy to use with one hand. Spray bottle with wiper attachment No contact with water/detergent: hands remain dry thanks to wiper attachment on the bottle. Removes stubborn dirt Streak-free cleaning.