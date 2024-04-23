Hose Performance Plus 3/4" -50m
Ultra-robust, extremely resistant to kinks and free from potentially harmful substances: the 50-metre long Performance Plus 3/4" garden hose. Made from high-quality multi-layered woven material – for constant water flow.
3/4" in diameter, 50 metres long and ultra-robust, flexible and extremely resistant to kinks: it is these attributes that make the new Performance Plus garden hose from Kärcher ideal for watering medium to large gardens and other spaces. The perfect watering partner from Kärcher: made from a high-quality multi-layered woven material with an improved feel, the hose maintains a constant water flow and also sits notably more comfortably in the hand. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the hose material, while the opaque middle layer ensures that algae cannot form inside. What's more, the durable garden hose is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. Other product benefits include temperature resistance of -20 to +60 °C, bursting pressure of 30 bar and a 15-year warranty.
Features and benefits
High-quality multi-layered woven materials
- Flexibility and kink-resistance to guarantee optimum water flow.
50 metres
- For watering medium-sized to large surfaces and gardens.
The quality woven material gives the hose ultra-strong walls, capable of withstanding pressures of up to 30 bar
- Tough.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C
- Quality hose.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- For an extra-long service life.
Quality garden hose free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Anti-UV outer layer
- Extremely weather-resistant.
15-year guarantee
- Built to last and meets high quality standards.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|11,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|390 x 390 x 250
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment
- Kitchen garden