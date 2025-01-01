The principle for the cutting height of the lawn is not too short but also not too long. That sounds vague, but how short or long the lawn should be mown does indeed depend on a few factors. Cutting it too short damages the lawn and even the grass roots – especially at dry and hot times of the year. The consequence is then brown patches. Or in other words: (Too much) direct sunlight is toxic! If the lawn is too short, it is hit hard by sunlight and loses strength. This can lead to weeds spreading and taking over the lawn little by little. This can in turn also happen if the grass is too long. For the lawn to be at optimal cutting height, lawn mowers can be manually adjusted to various cutting heights.

The one-third rule and what is known as the vegetation point are of significance in this context. This can be found at roughly mid-height of a blade of grass. If you mow down more, it takes quite a long time until the sprouts have recovered from this – healthy grass growth is hardly possible, particularly as the increased sunlight also bothers the mown lawn. What does that mean in concrete terms? A lawn should only ever be shortened to a third of the height to which it has currently grown. This means that two thirds remains, which is perfectly in line with the respectively recommended cutting height. Supposing that you go on holiday and the lawn grows 15 centimetres in this time, then you should trim it by only approximately five centimetres, i.e. not shorter than 10–11 centimetres. The expert tip is as follows: For a healthy lawn, it is better to mow a little less per use, to do so regularly and to take into account the weather and the condition of the blades of grass.

A trick for an even lawn cutting height is not to enter the unmown lawn areas, as otherwise the blades of grass fold over and do not stand up again immediately.