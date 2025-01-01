The secret to perfect lawn edges: For inaccessible areas of the lawn, you can't get around with a battery lawn trimmer. Equipped with a quickly rotating plastic trimmer line or plastic blade, it reliably trims grass and weeds.
Due to their battery operation, trimmers are very quiet, and the operating noise can be reduced even further through the use of plastic blades. When it comes to handling, a shoulder strap included in the scope of supply as well as rotatable trimmer knobs and height-adjustable handles make work considerably easier.
As the trimmer lines rotate at high speed and parts of the lawn or pebble stones could skid around where possible, it is essential for you to wear safety goggles and strong footwear. Likewise, you should keep a distance from trees and ornamental plants as well as wooden patios in order to avoid damage.
Very practical: You can obtain trimmer lines available by the metre in a DIY store if they become worn, and wind into the trimmer line spool quite easily by yourself in this way.