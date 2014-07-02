Water supply hose

NW 19 R1" / R1", up to 85 °C

Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 7,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,8
INFORMATION
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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
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Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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