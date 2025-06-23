Thanks to its broad efficacy spectrum, the acidic PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 25 from Kärcher can be used in numerous applications for thorough cleaning with high-pressure cleaners. The detergent effortlessly removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains. It is therefore ideal for tank interior cleaning in the food industry, for deep cleaning of cold stores and cold-storage rooms as well as sanitary areas, such as in swimming pools or public toilets in motorway service areas, airports or train stations. The powerful combination of quick-cleaning surfactants, phosphoric and hydrochloric acid as well as effective corrosion protection to protect metals, cleans milk rooms and milking parlours in agriculture thoroughly and safely. In addition, the PressurePro Active Cleaner RM 25 can be used in very small amounts and therefore reduces material costs for cleaning.