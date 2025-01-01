Beautiful rims enhance the appearance of any car. But wetness, road dirt, brake dust and road salt take their toll on them. Over time, the dirt can really burn into the rims. It then becomes increasingly difficult to remove dust and dirt completely. Regular, thorough rim cleaning is therefore advisable. It is particularly easy when changing from summer to winter wheels and vice versa. The wheels can then be cleaned and stored. However, they also need regular care during the year.

And this is what you need to thoroughly clean rims:

A pressure washer or a bucket of water

A rim cleaner

A (rim) brush

A sponge

A soft cloth, e.g. microfibre or leather

This is what to do: