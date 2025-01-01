Caring for your car should also be extended to the paint work. Superficial scratches and so-called holograms are annoying and stand out in the sunshine, especially on dark paint colours. The fine lines are often created during cleaning when brushes or sponges are used to remove small particles of dirt. With a wax polish, they can be easily removed. The polish cleans the paint and polishes at the same time. The best result is achieved by applying the product with a soft cloth or a piece of absorbent cotton in circular motions and, after a short drying phase, lightly polishing with a clean cloth. Not only will the paintwork shine once again but the polish and wax will also help protect against weather influences, UV rays, road dirt and salt.
Deep scratches that can no longer be removed with a wax polish can be touched up with a touch-up paint pen and then sealed with clear lacquer. As a rule, any paint colour and finish, i.e. metallic, solid or matt paint, can be ordered from the vehicle manufacturer. However, major damage to the bodywork should always be repaired by professionals, for example in workshops that offer SMART (small to medium area repair technology) repair. This spot repair method is usually cheaper and quicker than conventional repairs in which entire parts of a car are replaced. This allows the vehicle to be upgraded again, which is also worthwhile before selling the vehicle or returning a leased car, for example.